BRS party leaders protest against the Arrest of MLC Kavitha

The district BRS party leaders have staged a protest against the illegal arrest of MLC kavita in the Delhi liquor policy case.



The Gadwal MLA Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy has organised a protest along with the party leaders against the arrest of MLC kavita on Saturday

Afternoon near the Old Bus stand.

The initiation has been taken by the BRS party town president Telugu Govindu against the BJP party' and ED of making illegal arrest.

On this occasion he warned that if kavita is not released there should be more protests and Darna in large scale.He also added that it is not a fair practice in democracy that an illegal case has been put on kavita ,we will not tolerate any more we will do eny thing for Kavitamma he said.

He criticized that Modi is preparing to come after ED to loot the Telangana.His pulses are not cooked here in Telangana it is limited to Gujarat only.He accused that many of Modi Gujarati friends have robbed thousands of crores from the the banks in the name of loans and escaped ,did you take any action against them ? he questioned.

If you try to eradicate the opposition party the people will teach you a lesson with their vote.

Municipal vice chairman Babar, Municipal councilors Nagireddy, Srinivas,Mhash ,Krishna ,Narahari goud ,Srinivaslu,Srimannarayana, EX Chairman of Jammulamma temple Sathish and others were participated.