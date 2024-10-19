BRS Party Protests Against Government Over Suspension of Rythu Bharosa for Kharif Season

Gadwal: In protest of the recent statement by Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, which indicated that the Rythu Bharosa (farmer support) scheme may not be available for the upcoming Kharif season, the BRS party burned an effigy of the state government in front of the district collectorate. The protest was led by former ZPTC member Basu Shyamala Hanumanthu Naidu.

During the protest, Basu Shyamala stated that the government's failure to deliver the Rythu Bandhu scheme during the Kharif season amounts to betrayal of the farming community. He accused the government of neglecting the welfare of millions of farmers. "We had suspicions when the government kept delaying payments with excuses like 'tomorrow' and 'later'," he said, referring to the delayed support.

Basu Shyamala further criticized the Agriculture Minister's statement and accused the government of incompetence. He demanded that the promised Rythu Bharosa funds be immediately deposited into farmers' accounts, and insisted that BRS will continue its fight until farmers receive ₹15,000 per acre as part of the scheme.

The protest saw participation from several leaders and party members, including Monesh, Sri Ramulu, former Sarpanch Parusha Ramudu, S. Ramu Naidu, Raju Naidu, Chintarevula Muni Maurya, Kolayi Bhaskar, Narasimhulu, Timmappa Goud, Krishna, Jaswanth, Sonu, Faraz, Raju, Gangadhar, Kamesh, and many others.

The protest was part of a larger statewide agitation called for by BRS Working President KTR, demanding the restoration of farmer support schemes and the government's accountability to the agricultural sector.