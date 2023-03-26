BRS pins high hopes on Marathwada meet

Hyderabad: BRS is pinning high hopes on the Kandar Loha meeting in Maharashtra on Sunday. Party leaders claim that several people from various political parties from the Marathwada region would join the pink party to be addressed by the party chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

The BRS leaders from Nizamabad district have been camping in the Loha district for the last fortnight visiting various nearby villages in their efforts to mobilise people for the public meeting. The meeting would be held at Bail Bazar Ground in Loha.

Party leaders claimed that this would be the historical meeting as many leaders, including four ex-MLAs are slated to join the party. They claimed that the local leader and former NCP MLA Shankar Anna Ghondge, former MLA from Aurangabad Harshvardhan Jadhav from Aurangabad, whose family had represented the constituency seven times, former MLA Nagnath Jasewada from Bokar, Sarpanchas from Mudhkhed, Nayagaon, Nanded East, Parbhani, Biloli and other districts would join the BRS on Sunday.

This is the second public meeting of the party in Maharashtra after the Nanded meeting which was held in February this year.

Kandar Loha is a backward area in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra and people were demanding Telangana model of development and were attracted to the welfare schemes being implemented here.



Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy said the Maharashtra government had allocated Rs 6,000 crore for the farmers after the BRS held its public meeting in Nanded.