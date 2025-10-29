BRS promoted white collar rowdyism during its rule:Naini

Launching scathing attack on the BRS, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Tuesday said that the party(BRS) that came to power in the name of the Telangana movement had nurtured white-collar rowdyism in the State.

Defending Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in Jubilee Hills by-election, Naini said he continued to stay among the people without forgetting the spirit of public service, whether he won or lost Speaking at a press conference held in Borabanda division in Hyderabad as part of the Jubilee Hills by-election campaign, Naini said Naveen Yadav has been receiving tremendous public response. He mocked the BRS leaders’ remarks labeling Naveen Yadav a rowdy, saying it’s like “a thief calling another a thief.”

He said that the development works visible in Jubilee Hills are only those undertaken during P Janardhan Reddy’s (PJR) tenure under the Congress rule, whereas during the ten years of BRS governance, development was zero.

He asserted that what the BRS couldn’t achieve in ten years, the Congress government accomplished in just two years, both in development and welfare. In Borabanda division of Hyderabad, there isn’t a single household that hasn’t benefited from welfare schemes under the people’s government, he said. He ridiculed the BRS leaders, calling it laughable for those opposed to development to now talk about it during the by-elections. He alleged that both BRS and BJP thrive on deceiving people with empty promises.

The BRS, he said, is trying to mislead people with small gifts, while in the past, they diverted every government welfare scheme to their own family members, wasting public money. The Congress government, he emphasised, is working hand-in-hand with the administration to ensure every welfare scheme reaches the rightful beneficiaries.

The MLA added that though BRS leaders in the opposition are speaking beyond their limits, the Congress is maintaining patience, which reflects the party’s sincerity.

He urged party workers to be punctual, explain the government’s development initiatives to the people, and seek their votes. He called on Congress cadres to question KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao about the unfulfilled promises of the past ten years when they visit people in the name of “due cards.” Naini Rajender Reddy assured that the Congress government will fulfill every election promise soon and asked workers to explain to the people how the BRS deceived them with false assurances.He appealed to the people of Borabanda and Jubilee Hills to think wisely and strengthen the people’s government by voting for Congress candidate

Naveen Yadav.