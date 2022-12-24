BRS protests to cover up diversion of Rs 161 cr MGNREGA funds: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Friday that the BRS is trying to provoke farmers on Telangana sentiment to cover up diversion of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds.

He accused the BRS leaders of shedding crocodile tears for farmers and that the BRS organised protests on Friday only to blame the Centre."It is unfortunate that the BRS leaders don't have basic awareness of MNREGA". Bandi asked whether they don't know that it is not feasible to link MGNREGA to agriculture and allied fields. He alleged that the BRS government diverted the MNGEGA funds."When the Centre is asking for expenditure details, the pink brigade is trying to stock the Telangana sentiment to cover up its wrong-doings.

The Karimnagar MP asked if BRS was so committed to welfare of farmers why it failed to deliver on its promises of loan waiver and free urea distribution?

The State government under the leadership of CM KCR has diverted about Rs 161 crore released to meet salaries under the scheme. "Sensing corruption in the diversion of funds the Centre has asked to return them. However, to cover up corruption the launched State-wide protests, he alleged.

Bandi said the Centre has been taking a series of initiatives for welfare of farmers. Including subsidising fertiliser irrespective of their price hike in the international market, financial assistance under the Kisan Samman Nidhi and increasing the MSP year after year as part of increasing income for farmers. Meanwhile, he has written to the CM to correct anomalies in physical tests conducted in the constable recruitment, pointing out that officials have adopted procedures different from the specified physical tests mentioned in the job notification. It adversely affected about two lakh men and women who want to apply for posts. He sought for KCR's immediate intervention to correct the shortcomings to enable those who are at a loss to take part in the selection process.