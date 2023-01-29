BRS ready for early polls

Nizamabad: The BRS is ready for early elections provided Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows the guts to dissolve Lok Sabha early. Then there would be a level-playing ground and the results will show whose development model has greater popularity and acceptance. This was the challenge thrown to Narendra Modi by BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

Talking to the media after participating in a slew of developmental programmes in the district, KTR said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has no plan to go for early elections as of now. It may go in for early polls only if the Union government decides to dissolve the Lok Sabha. If the Centre goes in for early elections, BRS will register landslide victories in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

KTR further said BJP cannot win the next elections so easily. He said if the Union Government goes in for pro-poor and pro-farmer budget and stop announcing sops to corporate bigwigs in the budget 2023-2024, then they can hope to win some seats, he felt.

He also demanded the Prime Minister to consider all the requests made by the Telangana Government and prove his commitment towards the Telangana state.

The Telangana Government has been demanding the Centre to grant national status to the Kaleshwaram project. The demand for sanctioning a major educational institution like IIM and a Turmeric Board were still pending. He said the Centre should allocate sufficient funds for the PM Kisan programme and extend Rs 5,000 financial assistance per acre to farmers per crop and supply free power to the farming community.

KTR said the inefficient government led by Modi led to increase the debt burden of the country. Before the BJP came to power, the loans obtained by the Union Government was Rs 56 lakh crore in 67 years but Modi alone incurred a debt of Rs 100 lakh crore in just eight years. The Union government had waived off Rs 12 lakh crore corporate loans but was not ready to extend free power to the farming community, he charged.