BRS rocked by KCR’s family feud; sailing like rudderless boat: Cong
Hyderabad: Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar has urged leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to first resolve their internal party issues before levelling criticisms against the ruling Congress. He alleged that internal strife within the family of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has created a state of unrest within the party.
Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Dayakar questioned how the BRS leadership could expect to solve the state’s problems if they were unable to resolve their own family-related issues first. He accused the previous BRS government of constructing the Kaleshwaram project with “superficial knowledge” and now attempting to create a rift between Telangana and neighbouring states over water disputes. He noted that those who once lauded Kaleshwaram as a “great project” are now hesitant to defend its supposed magnificence.
Responding to allegations of delayed implementation of certain government schemes, Dayakar explained that these delays were attributable to a lack of financial stability, reassuring that all promised schemes would be implemented soon. The MLC also alleged that some social media channels were actively spreading misinformation against the government as part of the opposition’s propaganda. He contended that if BRS were truly a party of the people, it would not have suffered its recent electoral setback.