BRS senior leader passes away. KCR condoled

Senior BRS leader Koppula Harishwar Reddy passed away due to prolonged illness on Friday night. He was the Deputy Speaker in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's government in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He was elected MLA from Parigi assembly until his son Mahesh Reddy took over the cudgels in the assembly segment.

Harishwar Reddy joined the BRS during intensified Telangana movement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the passing away of senior BRS leader Harishwar Reddy.

KCR remembered his association with Harishwar and hailed the departed leader's services to the people as a senior political leader who won many times as an MLA from Parigi Assembly Constituency.

The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to Harishwar Reddy's family members.