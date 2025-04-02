BRS’ silver jubilee celebrations will result in political earthquake: KCR

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that the silver jubilee celebrations and the public meeting of the party on April 27 will bring a massive change in the State politics.

The BRS supremo held a meeting with the party leaders from Warangal for about six hours at his farmhouse in Eravelli on Tuesday. According to sources, the BRS chief asked the party leaders to hold preparatory meetings with the district leaders for the success of the meeting. The party leaders were given the task of getting one lakh people per constituency in the Warangal district which has 12 constituencies.

“This is not the public meeting but a meeting to make Telangana better. People have understood the difference between the BRS and Congress. If you are among the people, victory will be ours,” said the BRS leader.

Thanking the party chief KCR for entrusting their district with the responsibility of organising the silver jubilee meeting the Warangal leaders, he said that they had organised many large meetings effectively and successfully even during the Telangana movement period. They said that they were already making arrangements for the meeting in 1,213 acres of land at Elkathurthi near Warangal. An area of 154 acres will be used for the Maha Sabha premises and 1,059 acres have been allocated for parking, for around 50,000 vehicles. They said that the Maha Sabha would be organised in an unprecedented manner. Party workers, KCR fans and Telangana supporters from all corners of the State would be gathering in large numbers. The leaders said that 10 lakh buttermilk packets and 10 lakh water bottles will be kept ready for the people who gather for the silver jubilee Maha Sabha. 1,500 volunteers were being appointed to ensure that there is no hindrance in traffic and other arrangements. Emergency medical services and ambulances have been made available, the leaders said.

The district leaders said that Warangal has the honour of organising many meetings in the peaceful struggle for Telangana independence under the leadership of the then charioteer KCR. They expressed confidence that they would make the silver jubilee Maha Sabha a success with the spirit of the Vishwaroopa Mahasabha organised during the then movement.

The Warangal leaders said that KCR was the protector of Telangana and this has been proven once again. They recalled that the BRS government had implemented many programmes for the development of the Warangal during its ten-year rule.