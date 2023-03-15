BRS to conduct Athmeeya Sammelanams across Khammam

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has asked the BRS ranks to make the party's Athmeeya Sammelanams to be held across Khammam constituency a success.

He held a meeting with the party leaders at his VDO's Colony camp office here on Tuesday and told them to be prepared for bringing the BRS party to power again. Town-wise weekly Athmeeya Sammelanams would be organised from the next Sunday onwards.

In the first week the Sammelanam would be held in the first town, second week in the second town, in the third week in the third town followed by Khanapuram Haveli and Raghunathapalem mandals, he informed.

The division level leaders should take steps to ensure that all branches, affiliated organisations, caste organisations and every active member of the respective towns would participate in the sammelanams, Ajay Kumar said.

The minister wanted all the BRS ranks to work to ensure that BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao score a hat-trick by becoming the Chief Minister for the third time by winning the next Assembly elections. Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, BRS city president Pagadala Nagaraju, Raghunathapalem mandal president Veeru Naik, senior leader Gundala Krishna, youth wing president D Kishore Babu and others were present.