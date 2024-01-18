BRS to hold meeting with MLCs today

Hyderabad: The BRS party will be organising an important meeting with the party’s MLCs at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.

According to the sources, the meeting would focus on making the members of the Legislative Council ready for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Sources said that the party appointed incharges for the various segments during the Assembly elections, and now the MLCs would be appointed as the incharges for the Lok Sabha constituencies.

The party leaders see this as an attempt by the high command to fill in gaps among the party cadre to overcome the shock of the defeat and get ready for the Lok Sabha elections. A senior leader of the party said that the Lok Sabha elections were important for the party. The party cannot take chances because if the performance of the party is poor even in Lok Sabha, it would send a wrong message to the people and also the cadre, and there is a risk of desertions in the party, the BRS leader said.

The BRS leader said that the party does not want to repeat the mistakes it committed during the Assembly elections; hence, this is the reason why the MLCs would be appointed as the incharges. The party wants to give a message to the leaders that those who strive for the victory of the party now will be rewarded later.

The party wants to win a majority of the seats this time; hence, the party has initiated Lok Sabha segment-wise review meetings, the BRS leader said.