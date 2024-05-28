BRS to organize celebrations over completion of 10 years of Telangana state

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Chief Minister KCR has announced plans to celebrate the completion of 10 years of Telangana State with a grand event under the auspices of BRS. The Telangana Decade celebration will be held for three days starting from June 1.

KCR emphasized that the credit for the successful struggle for Telangana, forming the first government in the state, and setting an example for the country over the past decade belongs to the BRS party and government. He called upon party members to actively participate in the celebrations from the village level to the state level to make the event a success.

The closing ceremonies will include a candlelight rally on June 1 from Gunpark Martyrs Stupa to Amara Jyoti at the Tankbund, where floral tributes will be paid to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the state. On June 2, an assembly will be held at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad to mark the day of Telangana's formation, chaired by KCR.

In addition, the party will distribute fruits and sweets in hospitals and orphanages in Hyderabad on June 2. On June 3, closing ceremonies will take place in all district party offices across the state, where the party and national flags will be hoisted and sweets and fruits will be distributed in dispensaries and orphanages in the districts.

The BRS is gearing up for a memorable celebration to mark the completion of a decade of Telangana’s journey, showcasing its achievements and contributions to the state.