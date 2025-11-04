BRS to unleash war room blitz in final push for Jubilee Hills by-poll

The BRS leadership is set to significantly intensify its campaign during the final week leading up to the by-election in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. Party leaders operating from the war room are issuing specific strategic directions and diligently gathering feedback from booth-level workers.

Leaders have been mandated to update their activity during review meetings which often run past midnight in the war room. Sources indicate that until recently, BRS working president K T Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao were jointly overseeing the campaign from this base. Following the death of his father, T Harish Rao has been limited to home, yet remains busy chalking out strategies through continuous reviews. A senior party leader noted that while thousands of visitors were paying their respects to Harish Rao, he has been meeting everyone and, during breaks, engaging in vital meetings with party cadre from various divisions within Jubilee Hills. According to party sources, the ground campaign is expected to accelerate dramatically until Sunday, the last designated day for campaigning in the bypoll-bound constituency.

Sources suggest that the party leadership is assigning daily tasks to booth-level workers. These workers are required to visit voters with a specific request for their vote, simultaneously noting their feedback and checking if their response is positive or if they appear reluctant to engage. The booth-level leaders then update the high command on the voters’ responses during the review meetings and, in turn, receive necessary instructions, a BRS leader confirmed.

The BRS working president, K T Rama Rao, who skipped the scheduled roadshow on Sunday due to inclement weather, is set to undertake more corner meetings in the coming days. In addition to conducting roadshows, he will be holding targeted meetings with residential welfare associations to maximise the winning prospects of the party candidate, Maganti Sunitha.

When questioned about the potential involvement of party chief K Chandrashekar Rao, BRS leaders indicated that there were limited chances of him campaigning, as the party working president and T Harish Rao are effectively leading the campaign effort. The campaign for the bypoll will officially end on November 11, with the election scheduled to be held on the same day.