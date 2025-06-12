BRS warns of going to court over Commission

Hyderabad: Former Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday stated that there was a possibility of legal action against the Kaleshwaram Commission. Addressing a press conference at MLA Quarters after BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao left for Eravelli, Niranjan Reddy stated that the Kaleshwaram project was a decision taken by the state cabinet and it was not an individual’s decision. He stated that the Kaleshwaram project would meet the needs of the drinking water and irrigation sectors.

“That is why KCR took up the Kaleshwaram project. Congress has been spewing venom since the beginning of the Kaleshwaram project. Congress took up the Chevella project where there was no water. The project was taken up without any permissions,” stated Niranjan Reddy. The BRS leader stated that it took 30 years for any project built by Congress. The Kaleshwaram project was constructed with the advice of the Council of Ministers, experts, the Central Water Commission, and permissions from the neighbouring state.

“We completed the project very quickly and irrigated it. The project was constructed to irrigate 40 lakh acres in North Telangana. Until Congress came to power, farmers were not given irrigation water,” stated Niranjan Reddy.

The BRS leader stated that Central Water Commission experts praised Kaleshwaram as an engineering marvel. Congress formed the commission with false allegations. They called KCR before the commission and tried to belittle him, but the Commission called KCR as a witness, he said.