BRS will be empty after LS polls: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has predicted that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi ( BRS) will be empty after the Lok Sabha elections.

In an informal chat with media persons at his residence here on Friday, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that in the current Lok Sabha elections, the fight would be between Bharatiya Janatha Party and Congress and there would be no chance for the BRS to win even a single Parliament seat in Telangana.

He alleged that the previous BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had destroyed all the sectors and KCR’s family members were involved in a large scale corruption.

“It is not far for KCR’s family members going to jail. Those leaders who are involved in corruption and other irregularities will definitely go to jail soon,” the Minister said.

Responding to the question on BRS leaders quitting the party and joining Congress, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy clarified that in fact, the Congress party has not opened any gates, but the BRS elected representatives are gate crashing and joining the ruling party.

“No one will be left in the BRS party in the near future, except the family members of KCR,” he disclosed. Responding to BRS leader K Keshava Rao’s joining the Congress party, the Minister said it was a decision taken by Keshava Rao coming back to the grand old party.