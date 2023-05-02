BRS will provide graft-free, honest govt in Maharashtra, says CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said that the aim of the BRS was to provide a corruption-free and honest government in Maharashtra.

The BRS chief was speaking to a gathering of leaders from various parties in Maharashtra, who joined the pink party at Telangana Bhavan. He said the party is slated to create history in Maharashtra. The campaign material has been prepared; Marathi songs are also ready; there is no need for doubt for anyone, said Rao.

KCR said that he had learnt so many things from Maharashtra, the State which has given great personalities, like Babasaheb Ambedkar to Anna Hazare; but today he had to teach Maharashtra. He said teaching and learning is part of acquisition of knowledge. “Irresponsible and careless policies followed by the governments there were the reason for seeing Maharashtra in such circumstances”.

The BRS chief discussed with leaders from Maharashtra about the formation of committees in 288 constituencies and the establishment of BRS units in villages and talukas across the State and taking the party structurally to the Maratha people.

Rao said the administration was deteriorating day by day in Maharashtra which had great socio-cultural political consciousness.”People of Maharashtra are highly motivated. The BRS Party is working tirelessly to bring qualitative development in the lives of people. Already in Maharashtra BRS party is gaining support of people there day by day. There they are discussing about BRS in villages. The Maratha people realised that the parties that had run the governments all these years had neglected their development; the Telangana model was attracting them, said Rao.

In the first phase, the party has decided to set up offices in four major cities--Nagpur, Sambhajinagar, Pune and Mumbai. KCR asked the party leaders to form farmers, student, youth, women, SC, ST, OBC committees in every village in Maharashtra. He asked the leaders to promote Telangana model to people giving assurance of implementing ‘Rythu Bandhu’, free power, irrigation projects.

Rao said BRS was not formed for politics but to change lives of people. When a new party comes, people will look at it differently, but after seeing its policies, they join the party, he stated.

The BRS chief made it clear that there would be no alliance with any party in Maharashtra. He said in spite of being bigger than Telangana, Maharashtra has been lagging behind.

Talking about the 125-foot statue of Dr B R Ambedkar installed here, the CM said, "we did not do a show by putting it up. We have made it our duty to practice the principle of equality. We are constantly working for that. Everyone should remember that the aim of BRS is to realise Ambedkar's dreams."

The CM said the country would not progress until dalits who are 20 percent and women who are 50 percent of society are not involved in development. Unfortunately, 70 per cent of people are far away from development, he pointed out, adding 20 percent of dalits are like diamonds; If they are used, they will create miracles in the country. We have also restricted women to cooking. This is not the right approach. Society will change its course if women are given opportunities, he asserted.