BRS women leaders slam govt for ‘harassing’ KTR

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Congress government was deliberately targeting the BRS working president KT Rama Rao with vendetta politics, BRS women leaders asked the government to book cases against the leaders who misbehaved with Miss England during the Miss World Beauty Pageant programs.

Addressing a press conference here at the party office along with V Sunita Lakshma Reddy, K Lakshmi, senior leader P Sabita Indra Reddy said that instead of shouting against KTR, cases should be filed against the Congress leaders who failed to implement their pre poll promises. Sabita said that Kaleswaram Project was a project that would benefit the farmers and on such a project, KCR and Harish Rao were called in the name of an inquiry, which is nothing but vendetta politics. She said that the state got a good name with the hosting of the Formula E car race. They gave only free bus facility to the women and did not fulfil the promise of Rs 2,500 per month and Rs 4000 pensions, said Sabita Reddy.

Sunitha Lakshma Reddy said that the cases against KTR were nothing but harassment in the name of investigation. She alleged that the government wasted money in the name of organising beauty pageants. Take action against those who humiliated women in beauty pageants.

Kova Lakshmi said that there was no value to the words of Ministers in the government. Seethakka said one thing on local elections, Ponguleti said another and immediately the PCC President Mahesh Goud condemned it.

Padma Devender Reddy said that the Congress leaders were spreading false propaganda against KTR using the Revanth formula. They were harassing KTR, Harish, KCR by filing cases.