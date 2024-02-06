BRS workers vent ire over lack of recognition by party

Karimnagar: A BRS activist questioned the party leaders in MP election preparatory meeting here on Monday creating commotion.

As former Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan is speaking an activist named Kamarapu Shyam from Kisan Nagar stood up and said that people like him who took part in statehood movement are not recognised by the leaders.

The manner in which Shyam revealed his grief even when leaders were on the stage attracted everyone’s attention. Former minister Gangula Kamalakar told him to sit down and stop his nuisance, but Shyam did not listen and preferred to vent his anger.

Although some leaders tried to pacify him, he did not listen and lamented that even though he had come forward to work in the last election, there were no people to hand over the responsibilities to him, and the original activists were not recognised.

On the one hand, while Shyam was expressing his grievances, another senior worker got up and expressed his grievance that he had poured kerosene and set himself on fire for Gangula Kamalkar’s ticket, but he was ignored.

The manner in which senior workers of the party expressed their grievances in the meeting itself became a topic of discussion. BRS senior cadres protested that their welfare was not cared by the leaders.

Due to this, the party meeting was stalled for a while.