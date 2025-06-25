BRSV State Leaders Slam Congress Government for Neglecting Government Schools in Alampur

Gadwal: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi Vibhagam (BRSV), under the leadership of State President Gellu Srinivas Yadav, organized a “Badi-Bata” (School Campaign) program across Telangana, highlighting the poor state of government schools. As part of this initiative, BRSV State Leader and Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruv Pallayya conducted a visit to several government schools in Aiza Mandal of Alampur constituency, uncovering alarming infrastructural and sanitation issues.

During his inspection, Kuruv Pallayya visited the Bharat Nagar Primary School, Government Girls High School, and the Government Girls Primary School in Santha Bazaar. He interacted with teachers and students and took note of the challenges faced by the institutions.

Key Issues Identified:

Poor Quality of Midday Meals: Pallayya expressed serious concern over the substandard midday meals provided in the schools. He noted that the rice served was undercooked and clumpy, making it unpalatable for students.

Lack of Toilets: Several schools lacked adequate toilet facilities. Notably, the Government Girls High School, which has around 430 students, has only four toilets, resulting in severe inconvenience.

Absence of Drinking Water Facilities: The schools did not have access to filtered drinking water. Students were forced to walk to nearby temples to fetch drinking water, which Pallayya described as “unfortunate and shameful.”

No Compound Wall: The Bharat Nagar Primary School lacked a protective compound wall, raising safety concerns.

Mosquito Problem and Lack of Hygiene: Students were reportedly suffering due to mosquito infestations in the classrooms. The absence of bleaching and sanitation measures around the school premises was highlighted as a serious health concern.

Kuruv Pallayya accused the Congress-led Revanth Reddy government of neglecting public education and promoting private and corporate education instead. He criticized the administration for its failure to show the same commitment to government schools as it does to private institutions.

“This is not just negligence — it is a disgrace. The Congress government is abandoning government schools and favoring corporate education. Immediate action must be taken to address the lack of basic infrastructure,” said Pallayya.

Demands Put Forward:

Immediate provision of proper toilet facilities and drinking water systems.

Recruitment of adequate teaching staff.

Regular sanitation drives including bleaching and chlorination to tackle health hazards.

Proper midday meal management, ensuring warm and nutritious food for all students.

Strengthening school infrastructure, especially with the onset of the monsoon season, to prevent disruptions in learning..

Pallayya also referred to the “Mana Ooru – Mana Badi” program implemented by the previous BRS government, which significantly improved school infrastructure and created a more supportive environment for students. He emphasized that such initiatives must be revived.

The visit concluded with a demand to the state government for urgent intervention to prevent further hardship to students and to preserve public education.

The program saw participation from local leaders including former town president Veeresh, Darji Veeresh, Nagar Doddi Kiran, Raju, Riyaz, Ramesh, and others, who echoed the concerns and pledged their support to the BRSV’s cause for educational reform.