Brutal Murder of Young Man in Peddapalli on His Birthday
Peddapalli: A shocking murder has taken place in Peddapalli district, where a young man named Sai Kumar was brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants. The gruesome incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.
According to sources, Sai Kumar was attacked with an axe, leaving him with fatal injuries. Tragically, the murder occurred on his birthday, adding to the sorrow and distress of the villagers.
Local residents believe that a love affair might have been the motive behind the killing. However, police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact reasons and identify those responsible for the crime.
Further details are awaited as authorities continue their probe into this horrific incident.
