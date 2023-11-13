BSP candidate campaigns in Maheshwaram

As part of the campaign program, Maheswaram BSP MLA candidate Manohar Reddy conducted padayatra through Gummadavelli, Madapur, Timmapur, Rachaluru, Lemuru and Saraswati Guda in Maheswaram Constituency asked the peopl to vote

for him.

On this occasion, Kotha Manohar Reddy said that even though he is not having any post, he has always been among the poor people and has given 60 yards of home land to 3000 poor people for free through KMR TRUST. He said that he will identify the poor people in Maheshwaram constituency and give them 60 yard house land after coming to power.

He asked the people to decide whether they want a leader who is always with them or who stays away when there is danger, or non-local leaders who are greedy for power and disappear.