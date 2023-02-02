Budget a jumlabazi and biased, fume BRS netas

New Delhi: The BRS party on Wednesday said that the Union budget presented by the Finance Minister was nothing but 'Jumlabazi' and alleged that there was large scale discrimination against Telangana including in the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Parliamentary party leader Keshava Rao said that the budget was nothing but a 'Jumlabazi' where the figures were read out without proper programmes. Giving an instance, Keshava Rao said that skill development was entirely a process of training, which doesn't mean giving a job. The Centre talked about Startups with technology, but there is no hint on technology.

There was an 'Umbrella programme' for development of minorities earlier with Rs 1,428 crore, now they have made it Rs 600 Crore, which is less than half. There is step-motherly attitude towards Telangana. They are copying all the schemes like drinking water, tribal schools (Ekalavya schools) but there is no talk about tribal university, railway coach factory in Telangana, said Keshava Rao. Telangana had prepared a big project in textile, which could create one million jobs directly and indirectly.

"We thought they will give funds to Kaleshwaram but nothing, no talk about Telangana," said Rao. Lok Sabha leader Nama Nageswara Rao said that not a single rupee was given to Telangana farmers. The Centre claims to have a five trillion economy and for this to happen the growth rate should be in double digit but the growth rate has been in single digit. The Centre gave 150 Medical Colleges in the country but not a single college was allotted to Telangana, there is no word about rural development. "This is anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-poor budget, we will oppose in Parliament," said Nageswara Rao.

KR Suresh Reddy said that the FM clearly said there was growth and also poverty. The growth was 7 per cent and 80 crore people were under poverty. Who is benefitting from this seven per cent growth? Rich are becoming rich and the poor are becoming poor.