Bulgarian envoy meets Sridhar Babu, says keen to boost ties with TG

Hyderabad: Bulgaria is keen on establishing bilateral relations with Telangana in the fields of trade and culture, according to Dr Nikolay Yankov, the Bulgarian Ambassador to India.

On Wednesday, Yankov met with IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu at the Secretariat. He was accompanied by Dr Kiran Kumar, CEO of Suchir India Infra and Honorary Consul of Bulgaria.

During the meeting, Minister Sridhar Babu expressed his agreement with the proposal to create a common platform to facilitate trade and industrial investments between the two regions. He highlighted Telangana's exceptional ecosystem in areas such as innovation, pharma, and life sciences, inviting collaboration in these sectors.

Nikolay Yankov welcomed the Minister’s proposal to organise a meeting with representatives from both sides to further discussions. This initiative aims to foster closer ties and enhance opportunities for mutual growth. Commissioner of Industries Dr Malsoor and TGIIC CEO V Madhusudan were also present in the meeting.