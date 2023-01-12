Bus and Railway stations brim with passengers as Sankranti fervour hits Telugu states

As the Sankranti fervour begins in the two Telugu states and the people are flocking to their native places from Hyderabad to othe states especially Andhra Pradesh withe the declaration of holidays till January 17. Meanwhile, the bus stations, railway stations were jam packed with the passengers and vehicular traffic has hit the roads in large numbers.



While coming to bus stations, JBS and MGBS are full to the brim as people have started going home for Sankrant. While TSRTC claims that it is operating special buses, the commuters say buses are not coming in time. Many others are going by their own cars and rush at toll plazas are seen.

The traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway has increased. Meanwhile, vehicles lined up at Pantangi toll plaza in Choutuppal mandal. However, to avoid traffic jam at the tollgates, the authorities took steps to ensure there is no hurdles. Vehicles are moving quickly as arrangements are made to move vehicles in toll booths within two seconds.

The authorities have set up barricades at the accident zone and black spots on the national highway. Special teams have been prepared to patrol the highway for 24 hours.