Businesses in Vikarabad shut down for 10 days as coronavirus cases rise

Vikarabad of Telangana for 10 days in the view of rising coronavirus cases in the district. Shops and other establishments have been closed inof Telangana for 10 days in the view of risingcases in the district.

With the lockdown is being lifted, the coronavirus cases in the city have seen a rise in the state and the people in villages, colonies are going in self-lockdown to curb the virus spread. Even the officials are restricting the movement of the people in the colonies where there are multiple cases.

Taking all into consideration, the traders in Vikarabad decided to shut down their shops for 10 days. "There has been a steady rise in the coronavirus cases and the decision to close the shops have been taken to contain the virus," the traders said adding that stern action will be taken against those who open the shops.

On Monday, the state recorded 1,550 fresh coronavirus cases pushing the total count to 36,221. In the last 24 hours, 11,525 samples were tested out of which 9,975 turned negative. Meanwhile, eight people died of coronavirus on Monday taking the total fatalities to 365. At present, there are 12,718 active cases in the state.