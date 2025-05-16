Buy wet rice immediately, demand BJP leaders

Wyra (Khammam): “If the government does not immediately purchase the rice soaked due to untimely rains, the future of the farmers will be in darkness,” said Nelluri Koteswara Rao, president of the BJP Khammam district.

On Thursday, he along with party leaders inspected the rice purchasing centres and the crops grown by the farmers in Wyra mandal of Khammam district during which they expressed their anger at the government’s behaviour, calling it disgusting and criminal towards farmers.

Rao criticised that cheating farmers by not buying rice in the name of ‘quality’ is cruel and that the government is doing a disservice to the vibrant agricultural sector. “It is disgusting cruelty for the government, which has the responsibility to support the food supplier, to close the doors after comparing the soaked rice with blood,” he said.

“Even though it is known when the rains will fall, the government machinery does not make minimum security arrangements — this is not laziness, it is a crime,” Koteswara Rao said.

He said that it is the administrative misfortune of the rulers that farmers must dry their grain in the fields and spend it in the hands of creepy roots. “The fact that even though the MLAs have started IKP centres with colourful flexi, not a single bag has been purchased so far. This is exposing the government’s drama,” he asserted.

“How can purchases be made with mills without allocation? Will they open the centres and deceive the farmers?” he asked sharply.

He demanded that the government respond, allocate mills, and purchase the soaked grain in full. “This government is becoming a direct enemy of the farmers. It should support the farmers with immediate actions, not with nominal statements. Otherwise, the BJP is ready to start a movement in favour of the farmers,” he warned.