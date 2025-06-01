Cabinet expansion: CM, PCC chief to visit Delhi on June 4

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud are likely to visit Delhi on June 4, to discuss Cabinet expansion and PCC executive with the party high command.

With a few Ministers not being included in the newly appointed PCC’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), there is a buzz in the political circles that the new Cabinet will have at least two to three Ministers replaced with new ones. This has added to further uncertainty even as different caste leaders competing for the Cabinet berth. Presently, the cabinet has four from Reddy community, two each from BC and SCs, one each from Brahmin, Kamma, Velama and ST, totalling 12, including Chief Minister. According to party sources, as the issue gets delayed, more and more legislators stake claim. With the case of Madiga MLAs being the latest instance who are now making their efforts to meet the AICC top brass, even BC legislators demand for their rightful share.

The MLAs representing SC community have in recent months emphasised that Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha does not belong to Madiga community, but sub-caste (Mochi), trying to bury the argument that they have a representative in the Cabinet. Chief Minister and PCC president B Mahesh Goud during their last visit to the national capital were asked to discuss the matter in Delhi to finalise the names on May 30. But this has been reportedly postponed to June 4.

On May 26, in an attempt to reduce the speculation, Mahesh Goud who briefed the media in Delhi clarified that this time the AICC has reached a conclusion and the Cabinet expansion proposal has been approved by Rahul Gandhi.