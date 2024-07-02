Cabinet expansion on cards

After his recent visit to Delhi, CM Revanth Reddy indicated that the change in PCC and cabinet expansion will take place simultaneously. Revanth’s term as PCC president ends on July 7. Interestingly,

Minister for Health Damodar Rajanarsimha also indicated about the impending cabinet expansion in the next three days during informal talks with the media

Hyderabad: Will the state cabinet be expanded before July 7? This speculation has gained ground following the meeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had with Governor C P Radhakrishnan here on Monday.

It may be recalled that following his Delhi visit, Revanth had stated that the change in PCC and cabinet expansion will take place simultaneously. Revanth’s term as PCC president ends on July 7. Interestingly, Minister for Health Damodar Rajanarsimha also indicated about the impending cabinet expansion in the next three days time during informal talks with the media.

Rajanarsimha said that there was a possibility of inducting Danam Nagender and one from Nizamabad into the Council of Ministers. He also predicted that there would be reshuffling of portfolios and Seethakka might get the Home department.

Sources said that the government was also getting ready for the budget session which would be held during the last week of July.

In the wake of this, Revanth is said to have discussed the Governor’s address to the joint session of the Assembly, pending bills, appointment of Vice Chancellors, and the issue of MLCs under Governor quota. It may be recalled that the state cabinet had approved the names of Prof M Kodandaram and

Amer Ali Khan for MLC vacancies under Governor’s quota and forwarded them to the then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who had raised certain queries and returned the file.

It is learnt that the Governor assured the Chief Minister that he would examine the issue at the earliest. Revanth also urged him to announce the names of prisoners who could be released on August 15 for their good conduct.

The government had sent a list of 231 names to the Governor. A decision would soon be announced as the Governor responded positively, sources said.

The issue of promulgating an ordinance for increasing the market value of lands for sale is also said to have figured during the meeting between the CM and Governor. The other issues that came up for discussion with the Governor are pending asset distribution, payment of dues by the AP Government and other bifurcation related issues. It may be mentioned here that the Governor had a two-hour long meeting with AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently where he is understood to have discussed this issue.

