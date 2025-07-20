Call to Constitute Reddy Corporation Executive Body Immediately: Thoomu Indrasena Reddy

Mahabubnagar: A strong appeal has been made to the state government to immediately constitute the executive body of the Reddy Corporation and allocate ₹2,000 crore for the welfare of poor members of the Reddy community. This demand was voiced by Thoomu Indrasena Reddy, President of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district unit of Palamuru Reddy Seva Samithi, during an executive meeting held at the Raja Bahadur Reddy Convention Center on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Indrasena Reddy reminded the government of the Chief Minister's earlier announcement about forming a Reddy Corporation for the upliftment of economically weaker sections within the community. He urged the government to grant legal status to the corporation, constitute its executive body, and release sufficient funds for its operations.

He also emphasized the need to implement the EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) reservation policy comprehensively in all central and state-level educational admissions and job recruitments. Highlighting the efforts of the organization, he said that the Samithi has been providing financial aid to poor but meritorious students and extending support for medical expenses to those injured in accidents.

The meeting witnessed participation from key office-bearers across the unified district. Among them were General Secretary Vepuru Rajender Reddy, Treasurer Mallu Narasimha Reddy, Vice Presidents Pasula Dhananjaya Reddy and Venkataram Reddy, Publicity Secretary N. Surender Reddy, Secretaries Koteswar Reddy and Parameshwar Reddy among others.