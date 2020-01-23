Call to fight against CAA, NPR, NRC

Hanamkonda (Warangal-U): The Progressive Democratic Student Union (PDSU) activists said that those who stand up and oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are the real nationalists.

The PDSU workers who staged a protest before the statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, the icon of India's freedom struggle, on the occasion of his 123rd birth anniversary at Hanamkonda Chowrastha on Thursday, demanded that the amended CAA should be withdrawn and the process of NPR and NRC immediately stopped.

They termed the three Acts as unconstitutional that targeted poor and distressed sections. The protest was as part of call given by the Rajyanga Hakkula Parirakshana Vedika (RHPV) State Committee. The leaders accused the BJP and the RSS of conspiring to promote Hindu fascism and Manusmriti. They alleged that the BJP was trying to change the secular Constitution to establish the Hindutva. "Even though the BJP was claiming that CAA, NPR and NRC would not affect the Indians, realistically it's going to have a huge impact on SC, ST and backward classes," the leaders said.

The leaders called for a concerted effort to fight against the anti-people policies of the Central Government. PDSU State general secretary E Vijay Kanna, district president M Venkat Reddy, PYFI district president D Tirupathi ITU district secretary Sarangapani, SFI leader Misthreen, CPM city secretary Ramanna, CPIL ML New Democracy leader B Narasimha Rao and tribal leader Bhanu Naik were among others present.