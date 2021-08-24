Call to redress public grievances promptly says Collector Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector Narayana Reddy directed the authorities to take steps to safeguard the health of the people and conduct a special drive to check the spread of seasonal diseases in the district. Awareness campaigns should be conducted continuously and all health information and guidance should be provided to the people.

A coordination meeting of district officers with district officials was arranged at the Collectorate on Monday. The Collector directed that the grievances of the people should be resolved at the earliest. On the problems of educational institutions, the Collector said running water be provided in toilets.

Mission Bhagiratha supply should be provided for where there is no drinking water. He asked to set up a job fair at GG College. He also directed that plants be grown in abundance at every college.

He warned the officials against laxity in meeting the Harita Haram targets. Additional Collectors Chitra Mishra and Chandrasekhar, Forest Officer Sunil, Usha Vishwanath, Additional Police, Municipal Commissioner Jitesh Patil and other officials concerned were present on the occasion.