Can Ponnam fulfill promise of merging Husnabad with Karimnagar?

Karimnagar: The promise of inclusion of Husnabad constituency from Siddipet District to Karimnagar district is going to the first test for Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

He is recognised as a political leader of Karimnagar district. Although there are no obstacles in terms of the party, technically Prabhakar is not a public representative from this district and it will become an obstacle. He is elected as MLA from Husnabad constituency and got a place in the State cabinet.

There are seven mandals in Husnabad constituency which has a population of more than three lakhs while only Chigurumamidi and Saidapur mandals are in Karimnagar district. Bhimadevarapalli and Elkaturthi mandals are in Hanamkonda district while Husnabad mandal, Akkannapet and Koheda mandals are in Siddipet district.

Although Prabhakar is technically a representative of Siddipet district, his politics are linked to Karimnagar district. He has already been appointed as the in-charge of Karimnagar parliamentary constituency by the Congress state leadership. Thus, the responsibility of winning the party’s MP in this Lok Sabha election is on his shoulders.

Karimnagar, Manakondur, Husnabad and Choppadandi four of the seven constituencies under the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency belong to Karimnagar district. Two mandals of Husnabad constituency also come under this district.

Party sources also believe that Prabhakar, who is passionate about Karimnagar politics, would prefer to become the in-charge minister of Karimnagar. It is said that the only way for Prabhakar to become active in Karimnagar is to shift his constituency to Karimnagar.

The people of Husnabad constituency have been expressing their desire to merge Husnabad with Karimnagar district except Bhimadevarapalli and Elkaturthi Mandals. Petitions have been submitted to this extent. Ponnam Prabhakar, who contested from Husnabad also assured the people that he will shift Husnabad constituency to Karimnagar district.