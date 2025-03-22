Canara Bank donates cricket kits to medical college

Nizamabad: Canara Bank donated cricket kits to Nizamabad Government Medical College under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The event was attended by Canara Bank Hyderabad Circle head and chief general manager B Chandrasekhar, Nizamabad region head AGM B Srinivas, divisional manager Pradeep Vasant, and other staff from the regional office.

College principal Dr Shiva Prasad, vice principal Dr Jalagam Tirupathi Rao, AD Sudharshan, and superintendent Nagaraju participated in the event and expressed their gratitude to the bank officials.