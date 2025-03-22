Live
- JD(S) MLA demands two bottles of free liquor for men in State
- 948 Anganwadi worker, helper posts to be filled
- Cash found in Delhi HC Judge's home, transferred
- AAP vows to strengthen party, gear up for upcoming polls post major reshuffle
- On World Water Day, PM Modi reaffirms commitment to conserve nature's vital element
- Thunderstorm, gusty winds wreak havoc in Kagaznagar
- Students dazzle at annual sports meet
- Ayush building will be used for nursing classes
- Shaheed Diwas 2025: Date, History, and Significance
- World Water Day 2025: Theme, History, and Importance of Water Conservation
Canara Bank donates cricket kits to medical college
Highlights
Nizamabad: Canara Bank donated cricket kits to Nizamabad Government Medical College under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The...
Nizamabad: Canara Bank donated cricket kits to Nizamabad Government Medical College under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The event was attended by Canara Bank Hyderabad Circle head and chief general manager B Chandrasekhar, Nizamabad region head AGM B Srinivas, divisional manager Pradeep Vasant, and other staff from the regional office.
College principal Dr Shiva Prasad, vice principal Dr Jalagam Tirupathi Rao, AD Sudharshan, and superintendent Nagaraju participated in the event and expressed their gratitude to the bank officials.
Next Story