"Cantonment Congress MLA Candidate conducts house to house campaign in Shivaji Nagar and Kummari Guda"

Cantonment Congress MLA Candidate conducts house to house campaign in Shivaji Nagar and Kummari Guda
As the upcoming elections draw near, the Cantonment Congress MLA candidate, Mr. Shriganesh, has been actively engaging with the residents of Shivaji Nagar and Kummari Guda under the 150 Division. During a recent house to house campaign, Mr. Shriganesh took the opportunity to speak to the people about the various schemes that have been implemented by the Congress government.

One of the key highlights of the campaign was Mr. Ganesh expressing his support for Sunita Mahender Reddy of Patnam as the parliamentary candidate of Malkajigiri constituency. This move was met with enthusiasm from the people in the area, who expressed their confidence in both candidates.

Overall, the house to house campaign was a successful endeavor, with Mr. Shriganesh effectively communicating the goals and objectives of the Congress party to the residents of Shivaji Nagar and Kummari Guda. The enthusiasm and support shown by the people bodes well for the upcoming elections, and it is clear that Mr. Shriganesh has made a strong impression in the Cantonment constituency.

