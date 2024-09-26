Live
- Ahinda Organization Plans March To Support Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Amid Corruption Allegations
- Supreme Court Rejects Gujarat's Review Plea In Bilkis Bano Case Remission
- World Tourism Day 2024: Date, History, Theme, Host Country, Wishes, and Statuses to Share
- Jigra Trailer: Alia Bhatt's Intense Journey to Save Her Brother
- Priest Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Alleged Sexual Assault On Minor, Sparking Local Protests
- Communism has become slavery in Kerala: Left MLA
- Leh & Kargil leaders start ‘Caravan for restoration of democracy in Ladakh’ march
- Calcutta HC concerned over ‘threat culture’ in Bengal's medical colleges
- Delhi HC seeks status of plea for cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's citizenship in Allahabad HC
- FNCC Donates 25 Lakhs to CM's Relief Fund for Flood Victims
Just In
Cantonment MLA Ganesh Celebrates 129th Birth Anniversary of Chakali Ilamma
Cantonment MLA Shri Ganesh highlighted the significant contributions of Dhiravanitha Chakali Ilamma during a program commemorating her 129th birth anniversary, held today at Cantonment Madfort Dobhighat.
Cantonment MLA Shri Ganesh highlighted the significant contributions of Dhiravanitha Chakali Ilamma during a program commemorating her 129th birth anniversary, held today at Cantonment Madfort Dobhighat. The event was organized by the Rajakasangham and featured Mr. Ganesh as the chief guest, who paid tribute to Ailamma by garlanding her statue.
In his address, MLA Ganesh praised Ailamma as an inspiration not just to him but to many politicians who aspire to uplift the underprivileged. He reminisced about her courageous role in the fight for social justice, specifically her efforts in distributing noble estates to the poor alongside leaders of the Andhra Mahasabha, despite facing numerous challenges.
"Chakali Ailamma embodies the fighting spirit and demonstrates that ambition is achievable," he stated, invoking her legacy as a guiding force for current and future leaders committed to social reform.
The program saw participation from various members of the Rajaka Sangam, Congress leaders, and other attendees, all united in honoring the impactful legacy of Chakali Ailamma.