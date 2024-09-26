Cantonment MLA Ganesh Celebrates 129th Birth Anniversary of Chakali Ilamma

Cantonment MLA Shri Ganesh highlighted the significant contributions of Dhiravanitha Chakali Ilamma during a program commemorating her 129th birth anniversary, held today at Cantonment Madfort Dobhighat. The event was organized by the Rajakasangham and featured Mr. Ganesh as the chief guest, who paid tribute to Ailamma by garlanding her statue.

In his address, MLA Ganesh praised Ailamma as an inspiration not just to him but to many politicians who aspire to uplift the underprivileged. He reminisced about her courageous role in the fight for social justice, specifically her efforts in distributing noble estates to the poor alongside leaders of the Andhra Mahasabha, despite facing numerous challenges.

"Chakali Ailamma embodies the fighting spirit and demonstrates that ambition is achievable," he stated, invoking her legacy as a guiding force for current and future leaders committed to social reform.

The program saw participation from various members of the Rajaka Sangam, Congress leaders, and other attendees, all united in honoring the impactful legacy of Chakali Ailamma.