Car hits parked lorry near Kodada, six dead and one critical

A tragic accident took place on the national highway near Durgapuram, Kodada town, where six people lost their lives and three children were seriously injured. The incident occurred when a car carrying ten family members from L Govindapuram village of Khammam district collided with a parked lorry. The family was on their way from Hyderabad to Vijayawada to pierce the ears of a child at Gunadala temple.

The deceased, all belonging to the same family, were identified as Manikyamma, Chandra Rao, Krishnamraju Swarna, Srikanth, and Lasya from L Govindapuram, and one person from Chimiryas of Kodada mandal. Among the injured, Nagamani is in critical condition and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.



Upon receiving the information, the police reached the scene and initiated rescue operations. It was determined that the accident occurred while the car was overtaking the parked lorry on the highway. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kodada Government Hospital for post-mortem as the police launched an investigation into the incident.



The police officials assured that measures will be taken to prevent such accidents in the future, including identifying black spots and setting up speed mines on the national highway. Suryapet District SP Rahul Hedde emphasized the importance of road safety and ensuring the well-being of all travelers on the road.