Caribbean beauty queens take spiritual sojourn to Ydgr’gutta

Hyderabad: In a serene interlude from the pageant’s vibrant schedule, ten contestants from the Caribbean region participating in the 72nd Miss World pageant undertook a spiritual sojourn to the revered Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

This visit was part of the Miss World Organisation’s commitment to immersing contestants in diverse cultural and spiritual experiences across India. Upon arrival, the contestants were warmly welcomed with traditional ‘Deeparadhana’ - a ceremonial lamp-lighting ritual symbolising the dispelling of darkness and the ushering in of knowledge and prosperity. The ambiance resonated with devotional fervour as classical dance troupes and bhajan singers performed, encapsulating the rich cultural tapestry of Telangana.

The delegates participated in a guided tour of the temple complex, gaining insights into its historical and spiritual legacy. They partook in a special ‘Darshan’ and ‘Pooja’ ceremony, seeking blessings from the deity. To commemorate their visit, the contestants engaged in a photo session within the temple premises and were presented with sacred ‘Prasadam’ and mementos, symbolising the temple’s hospitality and blessings.

Reflecting on the experience, Miss World Organisation CEO Julia Morley, remarked, “The visit to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple offered our contestants a profound glimpse into India’s spiritual heritage. Engaging with such sacred traditions enriches their global perspective and underscores the universal values of peace and devotion.”

This spiritual excursion aligns with the Miss World Organisation’s ethos of fostering cultural appreciation and global unity, providing contestants with transformative experiences that transcend the pageant’s competitive aspects.

As the 72nd Miss World journey progresses, participants will continue to explore India’s diverse cultural landscapes, furthering their understanding and appreciation of the country’s rich heritage.