Cars of the future are here!

Hyderabad: Researchers at the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN) at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) have developed autonomous vehicles. On Monday, they demonstrated these autonomous cars. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu graced the occasion. Project director Professor P Rajalakshmi stated that they had collected over 4,000 km of traffic data by travelling on Indian roads, which was then uploaded to the cloud.

The autonomous vehicles use this data to identify obstacles, vehicles, humans, and other elements to navigate the roads. The vehicles demonstrated are capable of recognising traffic signals, signs, and obstacles and can navigate through various curves, including the challenging ‘S’ curve. Emphasising that the State government would include the IIT-H director as a member of the Skill University board, the IT and Industries Minister stated that they would invest Rs 2,400 crore in 65 Industrial Training Institutes across the State to enhance the skill base of students.