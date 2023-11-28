Cash bags can’t win polls: Errabelli

Palakurthi (Jangaon): Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao urged the people not to believe the Congress leaders who appear only during the elections. Campaigning in Thorrur mandal on Monday, he said that the people who wanted to win the elections by money bags will not succeed.

Telangana made a rapid progress under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Errabelli said, listing out welfare schemes such as Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu, Aasara pensions, double bedroom house, Kanti Velugu, Kalyana Laxmi/Shadi Mubarak etc. He said that the government procured the entire paddy by providing support price to the farmers.

He said that all the Thandas which were upgraded to gram panchayats are witnessing all-round development, he said. In addition to the existing quota, KCR had promised to provide another 1,000 double bedroom houses to the constituency, he said.

He appealed to farmers to have a debate among them about the welfare schemes - Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power supply and procurement - initiated by the BRS Government.

Errabelli recalled that during the Congress regime, there were many incidents of farmers dying due to electric shocks and snake bites because of power supply in the nights. He said that both the BJP and the Congress are anti-farmer.

He said that in a bid to empower them financially, a large number of women in the constituency are being trained in tailoring. These women stand to get employment in the upcoming Kakatiya Mega Textile Park at Sangem in Warangal district and Mini Textile Park at Kodakandla. This apart, nearly 23,000 youth have been given driving licences, he added.