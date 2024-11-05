Live
Just In
Caste Census: Dedicated Commission constituted
It will be submitting a comprehensive report to the State government as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a period of a month
Hyderabad: A ‘Dedicated Commission’ was constituted by the government to conduct contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies with respect to the BCs in State. As per the Government Order on Monday, Busani Venkateshwara Rao, a retired IAS officer, was appointed as Dedicated Commission. While B Saidulu (IFS), Secretary MJPTBCWREIS (Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society), was appointed as his secretary to assist.
The Commission will be submitting a comprehensive report to the State government as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a period of a month. It is entitled to consider the material evidence collected by the BC Commission to facilitate the Commission's expeditious submission of a report. Besides, it may take assistance from various departments and experts and researchers.