CBI or equivalent probe into ORR toll tenders

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to hand over the probe into the alleged irregularities in finalisation of outer ring road (ORR) toll tenders to CBI or any other equivalent investigating agency.

This move of the government could cause embarrassing situations for the former MAUD minister K T Rama Rao and the then secretary to the municipal administration Arvind Kumar, sources said. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took the decision to order a thorough probe into the ORR toll tender scam following the reports of huge revenue loss to the government. It is estimated that the loss would be to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore.

The IRB company, which won the tenders, sold its shares to the foreign companies soon after the tendering process was over. This would also be part of the probe to unearth any possible hawala transactions.

HMDA Joint Commissioner Amrapali has been asked to submit full details about the irregularities in the tenders, the procedures that were followed in the tender process and the movement of the files during the tendering process.

Officials have been instructed to register cases with regard to the missing files related to ORR tenders. The officials concerned should be punished, the CM said.

The CM inquired why the tender was finalised in favour of IRB company for meagre Rs 7,800 crore. He also wanted to know how the HMDA prepared the DPR (detailed project report) with two companies and finalised the one which caused huge revenue loss to the government.

It may be mentioned here that the then Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar had served a legal notice on Revanth Reddy for alleging irregularities in the entire tendering process by the BRS government.