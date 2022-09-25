CBI raids different locations in AP & Telangana to stop child sexual exploitation

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently conducted searches at 59 locations in 21 states and a Union Territory, including the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as part of an inter-governmental law-enforcement campaign against the online distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).



More than 50 people are being probed around the country based on the critical information that Interpol gave regarding online abuse, according to reports.

Relying on information provided by Interpol's Crime Against Children (CAC) team, which is based in Singapore, the agency lodged two charges under the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Mobile phones, laptops, and other gadgets were seized from the suspects during the raids by the CBI and NIA as part of their investigations. Investigative authorities have begun looking into further secret locations based on information provided by the accused.