CCI to establish six procurement centres in Khammam district

KEY DECISIONS at ACTION PLAN MEET

• Procurement hubs in Khammam, Madhira, Nelakondapalli, Wyra, Enkoor, and Maddulapalli

• Minimum support price of Rs 7,020 per quintal

• Cotton growers instructed to complete Aadhar authentication

• Farmers to receive direct payments through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) or Aadhar Payments Bridge System (ABPS)

• CCI will purchase cotton with 8%-12% moisture level

Khammam: Ahead of the cotton harvesting season in the district, the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has unveiled plans to establish six cotton procurement centres strategically across the region. With an estimated 1.40 lakh metric tonnes of cotton production expected during the Vanakalam season, this move aims to streamline the procurement process for local farmers.

This decision was taken during the review meeting led by to Additional Collector Madhusudhan Naik and district agriculture marketing officer MA Aleem. “The district, which traditionally saw cotton cultivation on approximately 2,28,011 acres, faced challenges this year due to unpredictable rainfall patterns and an increase in demand for chili cultivation. This resulted in a reduction of cotton cultivation to 1,85,000 lakh acres for the current season, down from 2,20,202 acres in the previous year,” shared Aleem.

To facilitate the procurement process, CCI has designated procurement hubs at key agricultural market yards in Khammam, Madhira, Nelakondapalli, Wyra, Enkoor, and Maddulapalli. This move is seen as a crucial step in ensuring a smooth and efficient cotton marketing season.

During an action plan meeting for the cotton marketing season, the CCI announced a minimum support price of Rs 7,020 per quintal for cotton. To be eligible to sell their produce to CCI, cotton growers have been instructed to complete Aadhar authentication, ensuring transparency in the procurement process.

To further streamline payments, farmers who sell cotton to CCI will receive direct payments through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) or Aadhar Payments Bridge System (ABPS). These funds will be deposited into their linked bank accounts with Aadhar authentication. Notably, CCI will only purchase cotton with a moisture level ranging from eight to twelve percent, as confirmed by MA Aleem, the district agriculture marketing officer.

In addition to the initial six procurement centers, plans are underway to establish four more cotton procurement facilities in collaboration with ginning mills. This move underscores the commitment of agricultural department officials to support local cotton farmers and boost the cotton industry in the region.

With the first week of October marking the commencement of cotton produce arrival in local marketplaces, these initiatives are expected to benefit both farmers and the cotton industry as a whole, offering a promising outlook for Khammam district’s cotton sector during the Vanakalam season.