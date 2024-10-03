Live
CCRT takes up cleaning campaign
Hyderabad: As part of the “Swachhta Hi Sewa” activities, the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), along with GHMC and Sukuki Exnora, took up a cleaning campaign near Hi-Tech City MMTS Station on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner Mohan Reddy, senior engineer Ramakrishna Reddy, and consultant Chandrashekar of CCRT administered the Swachh Bharat pledge. Maj Shiva Kiran of Sukuki Exnora appreciated the role of the sanitation staff in the Swachh Bharat Campaign for the last ten years.
