Live
- Experience Luxury with Liberty Vacations International Accommodation
- Apollo Hospitals clocks 77 per cent jump in Q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 10 per share
- Black magic being performed through Aghoris against CM & me: Shivakumar
- Bengal Pro T20 League will help new talent emerge in the State, says Siliguri Strikers pacer Akash Deep
- 411 million adult tobacco users in SE Asia, highest globally: WHO
- Save the cotton seed farmers urges the farmers union
- Presenting Wedding Song of the Year: “Tappa Tappa” from ‘Manamey’
- PM Modi again praise Swachh Bharat crusader Kamala Moharana
- Top surfers reach Mangaluru for 5th Indian Open of Surfing
- Kajal Aggarwal shines in crime thriller ‘Satyabhama’ debut!
Just In
CCS police raids on Gutka base
CCS police raided Gutka Base on a large scale in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. Police raids were conducted under CCS CI Shankar.
Nagarkurnool: CCS police raided Gutka Base on a large scale in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. Police raids were conducted under CCS CI Shankar.
On receiving information about the Gutka settlement, the CCS police seized a large quantity of Gutka packets illegally stored in the market yard of Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.
Santosh, a trader, seized gutka packets and paan masala packets stored illegally. The police said that they have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
The seized Gutka packets are estimated to be worth between 8 to 10 lakhs. CCS CI Shankar said that on this occasion, the police said that buying and selling Gutka is a crime and strict action should be taken against such people. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that these raids were conducted on the orders