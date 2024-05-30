CCS police raids on Gutka base

Nagarkurnool: CCS police raided Gutka Base on a large scale in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. Police raids were conducted under CCS CI Shankar.

On receiving information about the Gutka settlement, the CCS police seized a large quantity of Gutka packets illegally stored in the market yard of Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

Santosh, a trader, seized gutka packets and paan masala packets stored illegally. The police said that they have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The seized Gutka packets are estimated to be worth between 8 to 10 lakhs. CCS CI Shankar said that on this occasion, the police said that buying and selling Gutka is a crime and strict action should be taken against such people. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that these raids were conducted on the orders