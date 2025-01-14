Celebrating Sankranti with Gadwal Saree-Inspired Rangolis in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: In the spirit of Sankranti celebrations, the women artisans of Jogulamba Gadwal district showcased their artistic skills by creating beautiful, colorful rangolis inspired by Gadwal saree designs in front of their homes. This event took place near the water tank in Raghavendra Colony, Gadwal town.

The artisans, known for their expertise in weaving, demonstrated the intricate process of making the iconic Gadwal sarees on looms. These sarees are renowned worldwide for their unique borders, including the Kanchukota Komm, Chinna Kotakomm, and the Hamsa borders.

As part of the celebrations, the women, including Kenche Padmavati, Lakshmi, Jyothi, Madhavi, and others, transformed their doorsteps into artistic canvases. Using their creativity, they designed vibrant rangolis that mirrored the elegance and traditional motifs of Gadwal sarees. This artistic tribute to their weaving heritage brought joy to the festival and highlighted the pride they take in their craft.

The event was a colorful blend of tradition and creativity, celebrating the globally acclaimed Gadwal sarees while marking the Sankranti festival with enthusiasm and cultural pride.