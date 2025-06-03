Live
Celebrations held at Senior Citizens’ Association office in Jagtial
Highlights
Jagtial: The All Senior Citizens' Association, Jagtial district branch, organised the Telangana Formation Day celebrations with great fervour here on...
Jagtial: The All Senior Citizens’ Association, Jagtial district branch, organised the Telangana Formation Day celebrations with great fervour here on Monday.
Association State secretary and district president Hari Ashok Kumar hoisted the national flag on premises of the association’s office.
The event honoured 16 senior contributors to the Telangana Movement.
