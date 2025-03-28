Celebrities Shine at Big Bull Club and Moai Restaurant Launch Party in Hyderabad’s Financial District

Hyderabad : The Financial District, Gowlidoddy, Hyderabad witnessed a glittering celebration as the Big Bull Club and Moai Restaurant officially launched with a grand party. The Launch attracted a host of Tollywood celebrities, adding to the glitz and glamour of the occasion.

The venue was buzzing with excitement as stars from the Telugu film industry like Mumaith Khan, Vithika Sheru and Varun Sandesh, VJ sunny, Navya Swamy, Rashi Singh, Akshara gowda, Alekhya Harika, Neha Deshpande, Prince Cecil many graced the launch, making it an unforgettable evening, with Hyderabad's socialites and celebrities joining the festivities.

Speaking to the media, one of the partners Ramarju, Sashidhar, Sai Surepally of Big Bull Club shared exciting details about the venue, promising an unparalleled experience for partygoers and music lovers. Big Bull Club, described as a cutting-edge nightclub, merges music, technology, and sensory design in a way never seen before. The club is equipped with a world-renowned Funktion-One line array sound system, providing a 360-degree sound experience that is sure to impress. "Apart from Dubai, no other place in Asia offers such an advanced sound system.

In addition to the club, the partners also introduced Moai Restaurant, a fine dining establishment offering a global fusion culinary experience. The restaurant combines art, nature, and culture, with its stunning stone art décor and lush greenery ambiance. "The architecture is inspired by Moai culture, reflecting a unique fusion of tradition and modernity," they added.

Both the Big Bull Club and Moi Restaurant are poised to redefine Hyderabad's social and dining scene, offering unmatched experiences for those seeking luxury, innovation, and cultural richness in the heart of the city.




































