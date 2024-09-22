  • Menu
Celebrity Couple Srikanth Kidambi and Shravya Varma Visit Gowri Signatures Store
International badminton player Srikanth Kidambi and renowned stylist Shravya Varma, who are soon to be married, visited the Gowri Signatures store in Hyderabad to select their wedding outfits. The couple's visit drew attention, adding to the brand's reputation as a go-to destination for wedding fashion.

Gowri Signatures, along with U&G, is known for creating customised wedding attire that caters to modern preferences, offering exclusive designs for all wedding events, including haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and reception. The store specializes in Kanjeevaram sarees, a staple in Indian weddings, and is celebrated for its connection to the weaver community across India.

Managing Director Uday Sai shared his pride in the family’s deep roots in the textile industry, crediting his father, Kouthavarapu Srinivas Rao, for their expertise in crafting premium wedding collections. He expressed delight at Srikanth and Shravya’s visit, adding that Gowri Signatures offers designer outfits at accessible prices, making celebrity fashion available to all.

With the couple’s upcoming wedding, their outfit selection at Gowri Signatures has added to the excitement surrounding the brand's luxurious and culturally rich wedding collections.

