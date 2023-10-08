Central govt releases Rs 7.5 cr for construction of hostels in OU

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has released Rs 7.5 crore out of about Rs 30 crore approved for the construction of two hostels in Osmania University.

The Union Ministry on Saturday released a communicated release of an initial amount of Rs. 7.5 crores towards the construction of two hostels to accommodate 500 students separately for girls and boys.

It may be mentioned here that the Centre has approved the construction of hostels in Osmania University with an expenditure of Rs. 30 crores. The Project has been approved under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM AJAY) as a part of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The two hostels, one for girls and one for boys will each have a capacity of 250 students per hostel. The hostels will be constructed with 100 per cent funds from the Centre and will each cost Rs. 14.60 crores.

The decision of the Centre comes after Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER G Kishan Reddy, during his visit to Osmania University earlier in the year. He was shocked to see the deplorable condition of the hostels. He immediately spoke to Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar and requested

his support in the construction of two hostel buildings and wrote a letter to this effect in May.

Following up, in his letter on May 5, Kishan Reddy, wrote to the Union Minister of Social Justice and

Empowerment that on several occasions in the past he had the opportunity to inspect the Scheduled Caste (SC) hostels at Osmania University.

These hostels are poorly maintained and lack basic facilities and amenities preventing students from focussing on educational activities. Further, “the Government of Telangana has also not made any attempts at improving the facilities for SC students.” Adding, “The students of Osmania University would be deserving of better facilities. And, requested to consider constructing 2 hostels; one for males and one for females that can accommodate a total of 500 students (250 students each).

The Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar responded positively and agreed to release the funds at the earliest. Kishan Reddy thanked Virendra Kumar and said that he would work hard to make the two new hostels available to SC students studying at OU as soon as possible.